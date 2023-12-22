Irvington HS girls indoor track team impresses to start the season

The Irvington High School girls indoor track and field team enjoyed fine results at the Essex County Track Coaches Association Season Opener Invite at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, N.Y., on Dec. 15.

In the 400-meter dash, sophomore Sharifa Trocard took third place in 1 minute, 01.86 seconds and senior Nouseline Georges took fifth place in 1:03.38.

Sophomore Jada Jemison took third place in the 55-meter dash in 7.94 and eighth place in the 200-meter dash in 29.01.

The 4×400-meter team took fourth place in 4:28.52, consisting of Trocard, Georges, senior Melldjy Metellus and Raymond.