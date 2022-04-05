Irvington HS girls lacrosse program begins second year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls lacrosse program, under head coach Kaleigh DeLucca, began its second-ever season.

“We are growing in numbers and are developing significantly as a new team,” DeLucca said. “The team picked up its first-ever win in a scrimmage against East Side Newark, and we hope to continue growing and competing. Our team is excited for the future of this season and seasons to come!”

The Lady Blue Knights opened their season at home against Long Branch on Wednesday, March 30. Melany Chuqui had a goal with an assist from Marisol Villarreal, and Martiale Tete had eight saves in goal in a loss.

Irvington hosted Hoboken on Friday, April 1, another loss.

Here is the Lady Blue Knights’ schedule:

April 8: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 11: at Hoboken, 4:30 p.m.

April 12: at Bergen Tech, 4 p.m.

April 14: vs. East Side, 4 p.m.

April 18: vs. Tenafly, 4 p.m.

April 20: at Parsippany Hills, 10 a.m.

April 22: vs. Boonton, 10 a.m.

April 25: at Morris Catholic, 4 p.m.

April 27: at Parsippany, 4:30 p.m.

April 29: at Warren Hills, 4:30 p.m.

May 2: at Nottingham, 4:30 p.m.

May 3: at Paramus, 5 p.m.

May 6: at Phillipsburg, 4:30 p.m.

May 9: at Emerson, 4:30 p.m.

May 11: vs. Rutgers Prep, 4:30 p.m.

May 13: vs. Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

May 16: vs. Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 18: at South Plainfield, 4:30 p.m.

May 20: at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens