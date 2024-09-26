Irvington HS girls soccer team enjoys its first win of season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls soccer team hopes to make more progress this season.

After an 0-2 start, the Irvington High School girls soccer team defeated Orange, 10-0, Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Irvington Park for its win of the season.

Shadelyn Maldonado Jerez scored three goals and Dahana Deis had three goals and one assist to lead the IHS Blue Knights.

Itzel Morales had one goal and two assists, Carmen Alverez and Lady Quinatoa Benalcazar each had one goal and assist, and Genesis Acero had one goal. Shirley Sanchez posted two assists.

Two days later, the Blue Knights hosted Nutley at Irvington Park, falling by a decisive score to move to a 1-3 record.

The following are upcoming games:

Sept. 27: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Nutley