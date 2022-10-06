Irvington HS girls tennis team clinches division title

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls tennis team, under first-year head coach Wikenson Jean-Pierre, clinched the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division title this season.

The Lady Blue Knights had a 6-4 overall record, 5-0 in the division, through Sept. 27. One of the wins came in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round against Belleville.

Senior Ashley Rodriguez is the first singles player for the team.1

“Ashley is a very responsible and talented tennis player,” Jean-Pierre said in an email to the Irvington Herald. “She is very active and a team leader. She works best with the team and encourages collaboration. She has been playing amazing tennis and was very difficult to defeat. She was at every practice, and she has a killer serve that the team can rely on to win.”

At second singles is senior Marilyn Zaruma.

“Marilyn possesses the physical strength for the game of tennis and the mental tenacity to last longer playing in match play,” Jean-Pierre said. “She demonstrated resilience, determination, and a fighting spirit throughout her matches. She shows the drive and ability to transition to college-level tennis.”

Junior Emideline Lauchard, competing at third singles, also possesses incredible skills.

“Emideline possesses one of the most technically perfect forehands and backhands on the team,” Jean-Pierre said. “Her skill set is incredible. It is amazing watching her playing tennis. Emideline’s classical forehand stroke generally starts low, hits through the ball and finishes with her racket arm up over her opposite shoulder. That put her in a position to win most of her matches played this season.”

The doubles players also have been impressive. Seniors Guetchine Narcisse and Keischa Sterling comprise the first doubles team, and juniors Loundy Paul and Christiana Lormil are the second doubles players.

“The doubles players have demonstrated the willingness to learn the fundamentals of tennis, which has led to an exceptional performance,” Jean-Pierre said. “They have the most effective and exciting moves in the game of tennis. They should be recognized as the most improved players of the season.”

Photo Courtesy of Wikenson Jean-Pierre.