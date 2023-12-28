Irvington HS girls track and field team excels at Super Essex Conference championships

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Super Essex Conference indoor track and field championships took place on Friday, Dec. 22, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, N.Y.
The Irvington High School girls team finished in seventh place overall with 14 points in the American Division.
The following are top results for IHS:
- Nouseline Georges, senior: third place, 55-meter hurdles, 8.86.
- Sharifa Trocard, sophomore: fifth place, 400-meter run, 1:03.64.
- 4×400-meter relay: third place, 4:23.69.