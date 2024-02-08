Irvington HS girls track team enjoys good efforts at sectional meet

By on Comments Off on Irvington HS girls track team enjoys good efforts at sectional meet

From left, Irvington’s Melldjy Metellus, Sharifa Trocard, Nouseline Georges and Vernande Philemon are shown at the state sectional meet at the ‘Bubble’ in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 3.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls track and field team enjoyed good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 State Championships at the “Bubble” in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 3.

On the girls side, senior Nouseline Georges took third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.78 seconds. 

Senior Melldjy Metellus took fifth place in the high jump at 4 feet, 9 inches. In the 400-meter run, Georges took sixth place in 1 minute, 01.41 seconds and sophomore Sharifa Trocard took eighth place in 1:01.96. The 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 4:17.73.

On the boys side, sophomore Joiner Ilys took 21st in 55.33 and senior Guervens Cejour was 33rd in 57.25 in the 400-meter run. In the 800-meter run, senior Seon Smith was 28th in 2:22.05 and sophomore Al-Sunan Brown was 34th in 2:30.08.

Ilys was 21st in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.16. The 4×400-meter relay took 10th in 3:47.28.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the “Bubble.”

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid

  

Irvington HS girls track team enjoys good efforts at sectional meet added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →