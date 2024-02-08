Irvington HS girls track team enjoys good efforts at sectional meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls track and field team enjoyed good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 State Championships at the “Bubble” in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 3.

On the girls side, senior Nouseline Georges took third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.78 seconds.

Senior Melldjy Metellus took fifth place in the high jump at 4 feet, 9 inches. In the 400-meter run, Georges took sixth place in 1 minute, 01.41 seconds and sophomore Sharifa Trocard took eighth place in 1:01.96. The 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 4:17.73.

On the boys side, sophomore Joiner Ilys took 21st in 55.33 and senior Guervens Cejour was 33rd in 57.25 in the 400-meter run. In the 800-meter run, senior Seon Smith was 28th in 2:22.05 and sophomore Al-Sunan Brown was 34th in 2:30.08.

Ilys was 21st in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.16. The 4×400-meter relay took 10th in 3:47.28.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the “Bubble.”

