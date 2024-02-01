Irvington HS girls track team excels at county meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls indoor track and field team posted fine showings at the Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Nouseline Georges took third place in the 400-meter dash and fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles. Sharif Trocard took second place in the 400-meters. Trocard, Georges, Rehanna Vergeon and Vernande Philemon took third place in the 4×400-meter relay team.

The IHS girls placed eighth overall in the team standings.

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid