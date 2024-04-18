Irvington HS girls track team excels at East Brunswick Relays

IRVINGTON, NJ — Pictured, from left, Irvington High School seniors Nouseline Georges and Vanessa Jean, sophomores Sharifa Trocard and Rehanna Vergeon, and senior Vernande Philemon pose while wearing their medals from the East Brunswick Relays in track and field. They were members of the 3×400-meter intermediate hurdles relay, which took third place, and the 4×200-meter relay, which took fifth place. They also qualified for the 128th Penn Relays, which will take place Thursday to Saturday, April 25-27, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.