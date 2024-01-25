Irvington HS girls track team shines at Essex County Relays

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls indoor track and field team enjoyed an impressive showing at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., finishing in seventh place in the team standings.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 4 minutes, 16.80 seconds. The runners were Nouseline Georges, Rihanna Vergeon, Vernande Philemon and Sharifa Trocard.

The 4×51.5-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took fifth place in 39.91 seconds. The runners were Georges, Vanessa Jean, Trocard and Shania Fraser.

The sprint medley relay team took sixth place in 4:42.34. The runners were Georges, Vergeon, Trocard and Philemon.

The Essex County Individual Championships will take place Sunday, Jan. 28, at Ocean Breeze.

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid