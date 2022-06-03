Irvington HS girls track team sparkles at Ridge Novice Invitational

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls track-and-field team sparkled at the Ridge Novice Invitational meet in Basking Ridge recently.

Irvington won four events – the 400 meter relay, 3,200 meter relay, 1,600 meter relay and the shuttle hurdle relay.

The participants on the relays were as follows:

400 meter relay: sophomore Nouseline Georges, junior Peta Ann Nelson, sophomore Vanessa Jean and sophomore Vernande Philemon.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Georges, freshman Zyasia Flythe, freshman Shania Fraser and sophomore Vanessa Jean.

3,200 meter relay: Freshmen Stacy O’ Darko, Zyasia Flythe, Favour Onwuzuike and Shania Fraser.

1,600 meter relay: sophomore Emmanuella Anoke, junior Peta Ann Nelson, sophomore Melldgy Metellus and sophomore Vernande Philemon.

In addition, senior Irulana Nichols placed third in the 400 meter hurdles.