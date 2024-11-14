Irvington HS girls volleyball squad posts solid 12-win campaign

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls volleyball team, under head coach Myles Hart, enjoyed a successful 12-10 season.

The 15th-seeded Blue Knights lost at No. 2 seed Union City, 25-9, 25-8, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Monday, Nov. 4, to end the season.

Irvington had a great start to the season with a 7-0 record.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. North Star Academy (Oct. 25, Irvington won, 2-0)