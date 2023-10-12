Irvington HS girls volleyball team defeats Newark Lab

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls volleyball team defeated Newark Lab, 25-16, 25-12, at home on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The IHS Blue Knights improved to 6-9 overall on the season.

Irvington, seeded No. 28 seed, defeated No. 37 seed Newark West Side in the first preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 7. Irvington then lost to Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 25-18, 25-23, Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the second preliminary round to move to a 7-12 overall record.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Newark Lab (Wednesday, Oct. 4)