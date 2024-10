Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls volleyball team hosts North Star Academy during a match on Friday, Oct. 25. The Blue Knights won 25-14, 25-15.

Irvington then defeated Orange High School 25-27, 25-16, 25-21 on Monday, Oct. 28, at Orange to improve to 12-9 on the season. Orange moved to 10-10.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. North Star Academy