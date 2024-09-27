Irvington HS girls volleyball team spikes down terrific start

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls volleyball team has enjoyed a terrific start to the season.

The Blue Knights had a 5-0 record through Wednesday, Sept. 18. They defeated Golda Och Academy in the season opener on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in West Orange, and defeated Newark Collegiate Academy on Thursday, Sept. 12, at home.

Irvington then beat Newark Lab on Saturday, Sept. 14, at home; Newark Tech on Monday, Sept. 16, on the road; and University, Sept. 18, in Newark.

Irvington head coach Myles Hart has been delighted with his team’s start.

“I am encouraged by the start of this season this year,” said Hart. “The team has bought into the system and is learning and evolving everyday. Last year, my first year as varsity coach, was really the first time the Irvington program ‘switched’ and had set positions. It’s quite a learning curve and this year’s team has invested in how to play the game of volleyball and be responsible for their zone.”

The Blue Knights have been led by several key players.

“We have been led by seniors NaeJae Davis and Jessica Franco, along with juniors London Richardson and Brianna Phillips,” Hart said. “Besides those four, all varsity members play a key part in some aspect of the game and are improving daily (in) their roles. So far this season, we are off to a good start and our serving has been a notable improvement, along with our first-year setter, Julie Guaman, who is learning how to be a better setter everyday.”

Irvington hopes to keep up the momentum.

“The team understands the season is still early and we know in our division (Freedom Division of the Super Essex Conference), any team can beat anyone, so we are pleased with our strong start,” Hart said. “I just try to tell the girls to stay focused, love the game you play and use every minute in the gym to get better. The success of this team will be based on how focused the team stays and that the team responds as a team, and not as individuals. It’s imperative to support all your team members and stay positive on the court.”

The following are upcoming matches:

Sept. 28: vs. West Caldwell Tech, 10 a.m.

Sept. 30: vs. Orange, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2: at Cedar Grove, 6 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Newark Collegiate, 4 p.m.