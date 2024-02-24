Irvington HS girls wrestling team impresses at county tourney

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls wrestling team took fifth place overall out of 11 scoring teams at the girls wrestling Essex County Tournament at Nutley High School on Friday, Feb. 16.

The Blue Knights had 56 points. Bloomfield was first with 165 points.

Irvington had four wrestlers in the tournament and each finished in the top four of their weight classes.

Sophomore Rochelle Phillips (138-pound weight class) and Cynthia Njoku (145) each took second place, junior Jennifer Otasowie took third place and Tyra Mkhizi placed fourth for the Blue Knights.