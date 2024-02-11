Irvington HS Hall of Fame banquet is May 16

IRVINGTON, NJ — The 2024 Irvington High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet will take place on Thursday, May 16, at Mamma Victoria’s, located at 160 Franklin Avenue, in Nutley, beginning at 6 p.m.

This year’s induction class includes Nashawn Brooks, who will be inducted posthumously; Yvonne Bradford; Randy James; current girls flag football, wrestling and girls tennis head coach Kyle Steele; contributors Bruce Essing and Ralph Steele, Kyle’s father, who will be inducted posthumously; and the 1975 football team.