Irvington HS indoor track athletes excel at national meets

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School indoor track-and-field athletes enjoyed outstanding performances at the two national meets, March 11-13.

The girls shuttle hurdles relay team finished in fifth place in the Championships Division at the Nike Indoor Nationals held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y. The team, consisting of senior Nalanie Clement, senior Irulana Nichols, sophomore Nouseline Georges and junior Landy Roseme, ran a combined 39.60 seconds, earning All-American status.

Irvington now has 22 All-Americans since 1991, according to IHS head coach Marvin Hawkins.

Cashieve Blair, a senior, finished in fifth place in the 400-meter dash in the Rising Stars category at the New Balance Nationals Indoor held at the Armory Track & Field Center in New York, N.Y. Blair ran 49.36 in the trials and 49.76 in the final. He is the first-ever Irvington track athlete to break 50 seconds indoors in the 400.

Hawkins was ecstatic for his athletes.

“It’s great for the kids, because it gives them great exposure to the colleges,” said Hawkins, noting that “it’s part of our tradition” to send athletes to the nationals in the winter and spring seasons. “They kept our tradition going,” he said.

The national meets are like the Olympics, because, “Anybody who has ever gone to the Olympics, went to the nationals,” said Hawkins.

The meets involve athletes from throughout the country.

Photos Courtesy of Marvin Hawkins/IHS head coach