IRVINGTON/TOMS RIVER, NJ —Irvington High School junior Sharifa Trocard enjoyed an outstanding performance in the girls 400-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s indoor track and field Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Trocard took fourth place in 58.78 out of 16 finishers.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington assistant track coach Barnes Reid