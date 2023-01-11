Irvington HS indoor track teams excel at Merli Invitational

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams competed at the Merli Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.

On the girls side, Nouseline Georges took first place in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 3.83 seconds, and the 55-meter hurdles in 9.18 seconds. In the 55-meter dash, Carlendy Bertrand took fifth place in 8.01. The 4×400 meter relay team took seventh place in 4:44.75, the 4×800-meter relay team took eighth place in 12:15.88 and Melldjy Metellus took seventh place in the high jump at 4 feet, 4 inches.

On the boys side, Matthew Dessein took second place in both the 400-meter dash in 54.22 and the 55-meter hurdles in 8.22. Kyshir Desir took seventh place in the 55-meter dash in 7.04, Marvens Gracien took seventh place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.99 and the 4×400 meter relay team took fourth place in 3:49.91.