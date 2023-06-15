Irvington HS’ Janasia Wilson is a star in inaugural state All-Star girls flag football game

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School’s Janasia Wilson had an impressive performance in the inaugural New Jersey girls flag football all-star game held during the 42nd Phil Simms New Jersey North/South All-Star High School Football Classic held at Kean University’s Alumni Stadium on Sunday night, June 10, in Union.

Wilson, a junior, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the North team. Her 11-yard TD pass on the final play of the game to Harrison’s Fatma Mohamed lifted the North to a thrilling 20-14 win.

Anaya McLamb, Faith Phillips, and Brianna Hertilen were the other IHS players selected to play in the game. Phillips caught the other TD pass from Wilson. IHS girls flag head coach Kyle Steele and IHS assistant coach Lawrence Bender were among the coaches for the North team. IHS athletic trainer Mackenzie Livemore also served as the North’s trainer.

Photos Courtesy of Kyle Steele