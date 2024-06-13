Irvington HS’ Janasia Wilson is MVP of Phil Simms All-Star Flag Football Classic

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Janasia Wilson was named the North Team Most Valuable Player in the Phil Simms North–South All-Star Flag Football Classic at Kean University on Sunday, June 9.

Wilson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Irvington HS senior teammate Brianna Hertilien. Wilson also ran for another TD, as the North All-Star team defeated the South All-Star team, 37-12.

In December, Wilson was named MVP of the inaugural U.S. Army All-American girls flag football game in Frisco, Texas.

Photo by Joe Ungaro