Irvington HS’ Nouseline Georges excels at Group 4 track and field meet; advances to the Meet of Champions

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School track and field standout Nouseline Georges gave a good effort at the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships.

Georges, a junior, took ninth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.37 and took 10th place in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.29. She was the only IHS competitor at the meet.

Georges qualified for the Meet of Champions in both events as a wild-card berth. The Meet of Champions was scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, at Franklin High School.

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid