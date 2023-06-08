Irvington HS’ Nouseline Georges excels at track sectionals

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School girls track and field standout Nouseline Georges enjoyed a stellar showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 State Championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.

Georges, a junior, took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 03.62 seconds, which is a school record. The old record (63.78) was held by Azudei Dubois, a 2009 IHS graduate.

Georges also took fourth place in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.02 seconds and she took sixth place in the 400-meter dash in 59.04. Georges finished in 15th place in the 200-meter dash in 26.62.

Georges qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 State Championships at Franklin High School in Somerset, Friday and Saturday, June 9-10. The group meets consist of the top six finishers in each event at the sectionals.

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid