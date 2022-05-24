Irvington HS’ Nouseline Georges wins hurdles at county track meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track-and-field team gave good efforts at the Essex County individual championships on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair.

On the girls side, sophomore Nouseline Georges won the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 6.84 seconds. Georges also took fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.74 seconds.

Anaika Bazile, a senior, took sixth place in the long jump at 16 feet, 1 inch, and senior Azariah Battle took fourth place in the discus at 59 feet, 4 inches.

On the boys side, senior Cashieve Blair took second place in the 400-meter dash in 48.23 and fifth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.12. Matthew Dessein, a sophomore, took sixth place in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.67.

The meet was stopped before its conclusion on Friday due to inclement weather and will be resumed at a date to be determined.

On Saturday, May 21, the Essex County freshman, sophomore and novice meet took place at Newark Schools Stadium. In the girls sophomore division, Vanessa Jean took third place in the 100 hurdles, Dalea Merisies took fifth place in the shot put, Melldjy Metellus took fourth place in the high jump, Sarahly Victor took fifth place in the 800-meter and Emmanuella Anoke took fourth place in the 400-meter dash.

In the freshman division, Stacy Darko took sixth place in the 800-meter.



Photos Courtesy of Barnes Reid/IHS girls track head coach