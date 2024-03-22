Irvington HS offensive lineman Tyler James is selected for North–South football classic

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Tyler James has been selected to play in the 46th annual Phil Simms New Jersey North–South High School All-Star Football Classic on Sunday, June 9, at Kean University’s Alumni Stadium in Union. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

James is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman.

The game features high school graduating seniors from around the state.

Also selected are Orange High School quarterback Maurice Williams and East Orange Campus High School quarterback Kyree Fisher.