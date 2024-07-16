Irvington HS recent graduate DJ Mangan will continue football career at the Univ. of Buffalo

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School recent graduate DJ Mangan will continue his football career at the University of Buffalo (Football Bowl Subdivision) on an athletic scholarship. Mangan committed to Buffalo in May.

Mangan, a 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker, played in the 43rd Phil Simms New Jersey North–South All-Star Classic at Kean University in Union on June 9.

Mangan transferred from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City to IHS last season, compiling 93 tackles, including 21 for loss and five sacks, to earn first-team defensive honors on the All–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division, as selected by the divisional coaches.

Mangan’s father, Darnel Mangan, is the IHS principal, completing his first academic year in that role. Darnel Mangan previously was the Blue Knights offensive coordinator under former head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre. Prior to Irvington, Darnel Mangan was a head football coach at Barringer for three seasons from 2010-12.

Mangan joins other IHS graduated seniors who will continue their careers collegiately. Last December, IHS held a college signing ceremony for those players. Defensive backs Cam Ron Richardson signed with Stanford University, Zakaa Brown and Jasin Shiggs both signed with Towson University (Maryland) and Vaboue Toure signed with Penn State University; and linebacker Jahide Lesaine Jr. and defensive lineman Maraad Watson both signed with Syracuse University.

Pierre stepped down as the IHS head coach at the end of last season after eight stellar campaigns. Marco Soto, who was an assistant coach for the Blue Knights, is the new head coach of the Blue Knights. The No. 4 seed Blue Knights last season reached the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championship game, losing at top-seeded Roxbury, 15-12, to finish with a 6-5 record. Buffalo, coming off a 3-9 season, will host Lafayette on Aug. 29 to kick off the 2024 season.