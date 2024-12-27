Irvington HS’ Sharifa Trocard sets school track mark in girls’ 400-meter dash

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School junior Sharifa Trocard set the school indoor track and field record in the girls’ 400-meters, when she clocked 58.34 seconds at the Jambar Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational at The Armory Track and Field Center in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Trocard finished in fourth place in the event. She has qualified for The Nike Indoor National Championships in the Emerging Elite section at the end of the season.

In the girls’ 55-meter hurdles, sophomore Belouna Dieujuste took 10th place in 11.02 for Irvington.

On the boys’ side, Schebny Beloenton took 13th place in the 200-meter dash in 24.98 to lead IHS.

In the spring, Trocard enjoyed a stellar outdoor track and field season for the Blue Knights. She ran the anchor leg on the first-place 4×400-meter relay team in its heat at the prestigious Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, and she took fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 58.10 at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships, qualifying for the Group 4 state championships.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington HS assistant track coach Barnes Reid