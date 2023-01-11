Irvington HS soccer player Walter Tejada honored at SCANJ annual awards banquet

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School boys soccer player Walter Tejada poses after receiving his all-state award at the Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey’s 53rd annual awards banquet on Sunday, Jan. 8.

