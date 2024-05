This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School softball team competes against Science Park on Monday, May 20, at Irvington Park field. The Blue Knights won, 14-4, to improve to 9-6 overall and 8-3 in the Super Essex Conference—Independence Division. Their final game is scheduled for Thursday, May 30.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens