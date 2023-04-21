Irvington HS softball team enjoys solid start to the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ The Irvington High School softball team has enjoyed a solid start to the season.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Jenna Weiss, enjoyed a four-game winning streak. After a season-opening loss to St. Vincent on Monday, April 3, at Irvington Park field, the Blue Knights won four straight games, defeating Science Park 28-14 on Wednesday, April 5; East Orange Campus 15-4 on Monday, April 10 at Irvington Park; and avenging the loss to St. Vincent 16-6 on Tuesday, April 11, in Newark. IHS defeated Orange 21-5 on Friday, April 14, to improve to 4-1.

The win over East Orange Campus was a no-hitter.

Here are the returning players:

Seniors

Jalissa Barker, second baseman and pitcher.

Jael Gonsalves, pitcher.

Tyler Pendergrass, first baseman, third baseman and catcher.

Darrielle Ellison, first baseman, third baseman and center fielder.

Desarai Davis, utility player.

Juniors

Guetchine Narcisse, shortstop.

Johanne Joseph, first baseman and pitcher.

Anitchcar Joseph, left fielder and right fielder.

Jaila Miller, utility player.

The Blue Knights have impressive experience. All but Miller were starters last season.

Gonsalves and Pendergrass are using their COVID bridge year exemption, Weiss said. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is allowing post-graduate players after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID–19 pandemic, as long as they are attending college full-time and are not playing a collegiate sport.

Senior catcher Raysha Duran is a key newcomer.

Weiss mentioned the team’s strengths.

“Passion, drive, willingness to make mistakes and learn from them,” she said. “Tons of leadership on this team from returners to young players. They back each other up and communicate on and off the field. (The) losses are lessons and humbling moments to get better.”

Weiss said the goals are to teach others through positive reinforcement and to never put somebody down for making a mistake.Weiss is a big proponent of motivating and encouraging her players in the face of adversity, which allows them to feel less pressure.

The coaching staff includes varsity assistant coach Cristina Lopez, and junior varsity coaches Julie Evra and Jeffery Bertoncin.

Here are upcoming games:

April 21: at Wardlaw–Hartridge, at Community Park in North Brunswick, 1 p.m.

April 24: vs. Academy For Urban Leadership Charter, 4 p.m.

April 25: vs. Science Park, 4 p.m.

April 26: at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens