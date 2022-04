Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School softball team hosted Newark Tech in a Super Essex Conference game on Thursday, April 28, at Irvington Park field.

The Blue Knights lost by a lopsided score to move to a 3-7 record, but hope to keep improving as the season progresses.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens