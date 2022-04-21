Irvington HS softball team is developing nicely this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School softball program is looking to bounce back in an optimistic direction from last season.

“We have continued effortlessly to develop and build our skills and game strategy to be prepared for our season,” said head coach Jenna Weiss in an email to the Irvington Herald. “Our veterans have accepted the leadership and responsibility and are ready to rock!”

Irvington defeated Science Park, 8-5, on Monday, April 18, in Newark to improve to 3-3 on the season. In their other wins, the Lady Blue Knights defeated West Side in emphatic fashion, 20-5, in the season opener on April 1 and defeated East Orange Campus, 12-9, on Tuesday, April 12.

Jael Gonsalves is one of the senior captains. A returning pitcher, Gonsalves has shown great strides and has worked extremely hard to become a leader in the circle, said Weiss. “We are looking forward to seeing her growth this year on the mound.”

Tyler Pendergrass, another senior captain, has accepted and embraced, although hesitant at first, the position of catcher. “She has really adjusted well to her position and we look forward to her progression throughout the season,” Weiss said. “My lady captains have a tall order to lift spirits and bring the fire and heart that our team needs on a daily basis.”

Weiss also talked about the team’s young players.

“Our younger classmen have shown progress from one season to the next,” she said. “Jalissa Barker, Guetchine Narcisse, Darrielle Ellison, (first-year player) Desarai Davis and Tanaya Pelt, all juniors, have already shown mentally and physically that they are accepting of their roles and responsibilities. Johanna Joseph, Danyelle Montgomery, Anitchcar Joseph, (first-year player) Jaila Miller and Keyde Morocho Camas, all sophomores, have proved that from one season to the next is beneficial to their growth as players and all-around game. Our sole freshman is Yahz Minn Aimawri and, although new to the game,she is easily coached and brings a good attitude every day.”

Weiss said the team’s first few games have featured a few highlights.

“We have hit some home runs, made incredible catches for outs, sacrificed-bunted and scored some really important runs to gain momentum or swing-shift a game. We will continue to grow from our strengths and continue to learn and rebuild from our mistakes.”

Weiss talked about what the team is hoping to achieve this season.

“Our goals for this year are to continue learning all aspects of the game. We will strive to compete at an elite level, work hard to build the skills we need to be competitive, and play the game with patience and grace. We have and will continue to provide our girls with the necessary tools to be successful on and off the field despite the obstacles we face along the way.

“My coaching staff and I are extremely proud of our girls and look forward to our continued success. Our passion and love for the game is a great example of reminding the girls that if you love the game, the game will love you back. We are happy the season has started and are ready to take the journey.”

IHS softball roster:

Yahz Minn Aimawri, freshman.

Jalissa Barker, junior.

Desarai Davis, junior.

Darrielle Ellison, junior.

Jael Gonsalves, senior.

Anitchcar Joseph, sophomore.

Johanna Joseph, sophomore.

Jaila Miller, sophomore.

Danyelle Montgomery, sophomore.

Keyde Morocho Camas, sophomore.

Guetchine Narcisse, junior.

Tanaya Pelt, junior.

Tyler Pendergrass, senior.

Here is the remainder of the schedule:

April 22: at Rahway, 1 p.m.

April 25: at Hoboken, 4:30 p.m.

April 27: at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 28: vs. Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 29: vs. Academy for Urban Leadership Charter, 4 p.m.

May 2: at Saint Vincent Academy, 4 p.m.

May 4: vs. Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 5: vs. West Side, 10 a.m.

May 6: at Academy for Urban Leadership Charter, 4 p.m.

May 9: at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

May 10: at Ferris, 4:30 p.m.

May 11: vs. Arts, 4 p.m.

May 13: at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.

May 16: at Technology, 4 p.m.

May 18: vs. Science Park, 4 p.m.

May 20: at Linden, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jenna Weiss