Irvington HS softball team shows determination this season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School softball team is looking to have another great season. The Blue Knights last season won the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division title with a 10-1 divisional record.

The Blue Knights, under ninth-year head coach Jenna Weiss, enjoyed an impressive season opener, defeating St. Vincent Academy, 21-0, on Monday, April 1.

Senior pitcher Johanne Joseph pitched a no-hitter to lead the Blue Knights. At the plate, senior shortstop-outfielder Danyelle Montgomery went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and two RBI; and senior outfielder-first baseman Anitchar Joseph went 2-for-5 with two triples and four RBI.

Johanne Joseph, Antichar Joseph and Montgomery are returning players who started last year. The other returning players are senior utility player Jaila Miller, senior outfielder Leila Castaneda and senior third baseman Sergena Surpris.

The key newcomers are sophomore second baseman Alexis Martinez, sophomore outfielder-shortstop Tatyanna Tyrrell, senior utility player Betzy Ramos, junior outfielder Hadassa Falaise, junior catcher Luz Riofrio, sophomore outfielder Hajarat Adewole, senior utility player Tyreisa Pryce and sophomore pitcher-utility player Kayla Luke.

The Blue Knights are looking to win back-to-back divisional championships. Weiss also said the team is looking to “have fun and enjoy every minute regardless of winning or losing,

continue to build relationships and create memories to take with you for a lifetime, develop beginner players from year to year and see the growth, continue to create strong bonds, reflect on practices and games and create leadership from season to season.

“We have a willingness to want to get better and be competitive in our division,” continued Weiss. “The girls have great attitudes and use that to motivate and encourage themselves and each other. We are a fun group that knows how to have a good time, but be serious at the same time.”

Weiss and assistant coach Christina Lopez are thrilled to lead this year’s team.

“We are two coaches who love and adore them and will work tirelessly to make sure they feel that way, on and off the field,” Weiss said.

Julie Evra is the junior varsity coach.

Weiss’ message to her team is clear.

“The harder you work, the more it will pay off in the end,” Weiss said. “Keep driving for success, win or lose. Work hard, play hard and never give up. Always keep your head up. There is always room for improvement. Continue to grow as a team. Lift spirits when down, and tomorrow is a new day. Trust the process. Your coaches believe in you.”

The Blue Knights play their home games at Irvington Park.

Here are upcoming games:

April 11: Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 12: at Orange, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Arts, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

April 20: at East Brunswick, 11 a.m.

April 24: East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens