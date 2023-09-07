Irvington HS teams begin their seasons

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School fall teams begin their seasons this week.

The boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball teams’ seasons will begin Thursday, Sept. 7. The girls tennis team, under first-year head coach Kyle Steele, began the season Tuesday, Sept. 5, at home against Cedar Grove at Irvington Park. Steele also is the head coach of the IHS wrestling team in the winter and the IHS girls flag football team in the spring.

The girls soccer and girls volleyball teams have new head coaches in Jenna Weiss and Myles Hart, respectively. Weiss and Hart also are the IHS head coaches for softball (spring) and bowling (winter), respectively.

Jeff Bertoncin is in his second year as the boys soccer head coach.

The cross-country teams will begin their seasons Tuesday, Sept. 12. The head coach is Brionna Singleton. Assistant coach Barnes Reid is beginning his 45th year as a coach.

Boys soccer

Sept. 7: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Columbia, 11 a.m.

Sept. 12: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: at College Achieve Central Charter (Plainfield), 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: Sparta, at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, 6 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 10 a.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Oct. 5: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Belleville, 10 a.m.

Oct. 14: vs. Barringer, 10 a.m.

” Oct. 20: vs. Technology (NewarK), 4 p.m.

Oct. 23: at Linden, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Sept. 7: vs. Newark Tech, 2 p.m.

Sept. 8: at McNair Academic (Jersey City), 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13: vs.Newark Central, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Golda Och Academy (West Orange), 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27: at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Technology (Newark), 4 p.m.

Oct. 2: at Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Oct. 6: vs. College Achieve Central Charter (Plainfield), 4 p.m.

Oct. 9: at BelovED Community Charter (Jersey City), 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Northern Burlington Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13: vs. Linden, 4 p.m.

Oct. 16: at Paterson Charter, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 17: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Oct. 19: at Dickinson, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Sept. 7: vs. Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Clifton tournament, 9 a.m.

Sept. 11: at Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13: vs. Arts (Newark), 4 p.m.

Sept. 15: vs. Technology (Newark), 4 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Newark Lab,4 p.m.

Sept. 21: vs. Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Newark Tech, 10 a.m.

Sept. 25: vs. St. Vincent Academy (Newark), 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: vs. North Star Academy (Newark), 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Arts (Newark), 10 a.m.

Oct. 2: at Technology (Newark), 4 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Newark Lab,4 p.m.

Oct. 6: vs. Orange, 4 p.m.

Oct. 16: at Golda Och Academy (West Orange), 4 p.m.

Oct. 17: at BelovED Community Charter (Jersey City), 5 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Science Park (Newark), 4 p.m.

Oct. 19: vs. Cedar Grove,4 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Oct. 23: vs. Lincoln (Jersey City, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: vs. South Plainfield, 4:30 p.m.

Cross-country

Sept. 12: boys vs. Belleville, Technology of Newark, West Essex and West Orange, girls vs. West Orange, Cedar Grove and Newark West Side, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19: boys vs. University and Glen Ridge; girls vs. West Essex, St. Vincent Academy of Newark and Technology, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27: boys vs. Payne Tech, Eagle Academy of Newark; girls vs. East Orange Campus, Glen Ridge, Newark Collegiate Academy and Payne Tech of Newark, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3: boys vs. Cedar Grove, Arts of Newark, East Orange Campus and Nutley; girls vs. Verona, Arts and Science Park of Newark, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis