Irvington HS track teams excel at Kearny Relays

IRVINGTON, NJ — Pictured are the Irvington High School track and field athletes posing in front of IHS after they earned medals at the Kearny Relays on April 20. The girls won both the 4×200-meter relay and the sprint medley relay. They qualified for the nationals in the 4×200. They also took third place in both the shuttle hurdle relays and the triple jump relay. The Irvington boys took fifth place in the long jump relay. Irvington also hosted a dual meet against East Orange Campus High School on April 22. The EOCHS boys won, 70-47, while the IHS girls won, 72-33.

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid