Irvington HS track and field teams post strong efforts at Essex County Relay meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School  track and field teams produced strong efforts at the Essex County Relay Championships on Friday, May 3, at Livingston.

The following are their highlights:

IHS girls:

  • In the 400-meter hurdles, senior Nouseline Georges took first place in 1 minute, 05.99 seconds; sophomore Sharifa Trocard took sixth place in 1:10.33; and Ameena Abdul-Karim took 10th place in 1:16.37. The three runners combined to finish in second place. 
  • The 4×100-meter shuttle relay team took fourth place in 1:11.73.
  • The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 4:11.06.
  • The 4×200-meter relay team took sixth place in 1:49.88.

In total, Georges won four medals in the meet.

IHS boys:

  • In the high jump, senior Marvens Gracien tied for third place at 5 feet, 9 inches.

The Super Essex Conference divisional championships will take place Saturday, May 11, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

 

  

