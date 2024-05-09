Irvington HS track and field teams post strong efforts at Essex County Relay meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School track and field teams produced strong efforts at the Essex County Relay Championships on Friday, May 3, at Livingston.
The following are their highlights:
IHS girls:
- In the 400-meter hurdles, senior Nouseline Georges took first place in 1 minute, 05.99 seconds; sophomore Sharifa Trocard took sixth place in 1:10.33; and Ameena Abdul-Karim took 10th place in 1:16.37. The three runners combined to finish in second place.
- The 4×100-meter shuttle relay team took fourth place in 1:11.73.
- The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 4:11.06.
- The 4×200-meter relay team took sixth place in 1:49.88.
In total, Georges won four medals in the meet.
IHS boys:
- In the high jump, senior Marvens Gracien tied for third place at 5 feet, 9 inches.
The Super Essex Conference divisional championships will take place Saturday, May 11, at Schools Stadium in Newark.