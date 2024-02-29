Irvington HS track coach Barnes Reid honored by Newark

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School girls track and field head coach Barnes Reid, sixth from left, is shown at the Newark Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony in October. Newark honored Reid for being inducted into the New Jersey State Coaches Athletic Hall of Fame. The other people in the photo are Barringer High School alumni and Newark Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. Barnes has been a track and cross-country coach at Irvington for 45 years. The State Coaches Athletic Hall of Fame induction was in January.

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid