Irvington HS track/cross-country coach Barnes Reid inducted into state coaches hall of fame

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School track and field coach and cross-country coach Barnes Reid was among the inductees of the 2024 New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame induction class.

The induction ceremony took place on Sunday, Jan. 14, at the Pines Minor in Edison.

For the past 45 years, Reid has served as a head coach and/or assistant coach of the Irvington High School boys and girls indoor and outdoor track and field teams and cross-country teams.

During his illustrious career, Reid has coached:

5 state shuttle hurdle relay champions.

2 national shuttle hurdle relay champions.

10 state sectional hurdle champions.

10 all–Group state hurdle champions.

3 Meet of Champions state hurdlers.

1 Penn Relays boys 1,600-meter relay team champion, in 1980.

Reid previously was inducted into the Newark Athletic Hall of Fame and Irvington Athletic Hall of Fame. He was recognized as Essex County Track Staff Coach of the Year in 2013.

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid