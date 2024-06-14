Irvington HS track duo competes at state group meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School’s Sharifa Trocard and Nouseline Georges competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state girls track and field championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

Trocard, a sophomore, took 10th place in the 400-meter dash finals in 58.75 seconds.

Georges, a senior, took 14th place in the 100-meter hurdles preliminaries in 15.46.

They were the only IHS competitors at the meet, which consisted of the top-six finishers in each event from the four sectional meets.