Irvington HS track excels at Essex Coaches invitational

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field team competed at the Essex County Track Coaches Association Season Invitational to begin the season on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

On the girls side, Nouseline Georges took seventh place in the varsity 55-meter hurdles in 9.24 seconds. The varsity 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 4 minutes, 38.25 seconds.

On the boys side, Rushawn Ellis took sixth place in the novice 55-meter dash in 7.07. Matthew Dessein took eighth place in the varsity 400-meter dash in 55.08. Junior Saba took sixth place in the novice 800-meter run in 2:20.44.

