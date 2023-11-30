Irvington HS track legends Randy James and Yvonne Bradford lead IHS Athletic Hall of Fame induction class

IRVINGTON, NJ — Pictured top, Randy James, far left, Class of 2006, and, pictured above, Yvonne Bradford, second from right, Class of 1990, are among the inductees of the Irvington High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2024 induction class. James is pictured with the 2006 national championship shuttle hurdle relay team. From left are James, Alix Byron, Adenford Jean-Philippe and Malcolm Brown. James ran the anchor leg on the team. He was also a conference, county and state champion in the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles. Bradford is shown with her Irvington teammates at the 1990 state indoor relays at Princeton University’s Jadwin Gym. Bradford was the 1990 Group 4 winter state champion in the 400-meter dash and was a member of the 1990 girls winter sprint medley relay team that took first place at the Essex County Relays, the first time an Irvington girls team won a relay at a major championship meet.

Photos Courtesy of Barnes Reid (IHS assistant winter track coach and head spring girls track coach)