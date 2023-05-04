Irvington HS track reunion at the 127th Penn Relays

IRVINTON, NJ — In the photos above, former Irvington High School track and field and cross-country head coach Marvin Hawkins, second from right, poses with his former Irvington athletes at the 127th Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. The meet was held Thursday to Saturday, April 27-29. From left are Anaika Bazile and Geraldy Volcy, both of Caldwell University, and Cashieve Blair, far right, of St. Peter’s University. Hawkins left Irvington in June and is the current track and cross-country head coach at Hunter College in New York City.

Photo Courtesy of Marvin Hawkins