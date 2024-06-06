Irvington HS track standouts Georges and Trocard excel at sectional meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — Nouseline Georges and Sharifa Trocard enjoyed stellar performances to lead the Irvington High School girls track and field team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, May 31-June 1.

Georges, a senior, took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 05.15 seconds and she took third place in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.76.

Trocard, a sophomore, took fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 58.10.

Georges and Trocard qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

