IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School junior Nouseline Georges took 11th place in the preliminaries of the girls 100-meter hurdles at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s track and field Meet of Champions on Thursday, June 15, at Franklin High School in Somerset.

Georges was timed in 15.58 seconds, but didn’t qualify for the finals. She was the only IHS competitor at the meet.