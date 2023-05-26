Irvington HS track star Nouseline Georges propels girls team at county meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — Nouseline Georges took second place in the 400-meter hurdles to lead the Irvington High School girls track and field team at the Essex County Championships, May 18-19, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Georges was clocked in 1 minute, 06.67 seconds.

Georges also took fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.73. Melldjy Metellus took eighth place in the high jump at 4 feet, 6 inches for IHS.

On the boys side, Famah Toure took third place in the high jump at 5-9 to lead Irvington. Toure also took seventh place in the 100-meter dash in 11.55 seconds for the IHS Blue Knights.