Irvington HS track teams excel at East Coast Relays

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track-and-field team competes at the East Coast Relays on May 24 in Randolph. The boys 4×200 meter relay, at left, placed second in 1:31.32. The girls 4×200 meter relay, at right, placed fourth in 1:49.55.

The IHS teams will get ready for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4, championships on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at Ridge High School.

Last season, the IHS boys team won the team title at the North 2, Group 3 sectional, championships.

Photos Courtesy of Marvin Hawkins/IHS head boys track coach