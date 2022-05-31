Irvington HS track teams excel at East Coast Relays

By on Comments Off on Irvington HS track teams excel at East Coast Relays

The boys 4×200, with head coach Marvin Hawkins, middle, poses at the East Coast Relays. From left are Estivens Litus, Cashieve Blair, Hawkins and runners Jaheim Burke and Geraldy Volcy.
The girls 4×200 poses at the East Coast Relays. At right, from left, are Nalanie Clement, Nouseline Georges, Shanelle Vilson and Anaika Bazile of the girls 4×200 meter relay that placed fourth in 1:49.55.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track-and-field team competes at the East Coast Relays on May 24 in Randolph. The boys 4×200 meter relay, at left, placed second in 1:31.32. The girls 4×200 meter relay, at right, placed fourth in 1:49.55.

The IHS teams will get ready for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4, championships on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at Ridge High School.

Last season, the IHS boys team won the team title at the North 2, Group 3 sectional, championships.

Photos Courtesy of Marvin Hawkins/IHS head boys track coach

  

Irvington HS track teams excel at East Coast Relays added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS