Irvington HS track teams excel at sectional

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4, championships held at The Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 12.

On the girls’ side, Nalanie Clement took fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.33 seconds. The 4-x-400-meter relay team took sixth place in 4:19.12. The team consisted of Clement, Nouseline Georges, Anaika Bazile and Shanelle Vilson.

On the boys’ side, Cashieve Blair took third place in the 55-meter dash in 6.71 and fifth place in the 400-meter dash in 52.06. Jaheim Blake took sixth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.48.

As a result, those athletes qualified for the NJSIAA Group 4 championships to be held on Feb. 26 at the Bennett Center. The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the group championships.