Irvington HS track teams finish in fourth place at Essex Championships

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams both finished in fourth place in their respective team standings at the Essex County Individual Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

On the girls’ side, the 4-x-400-meter relay team finished in first place in 4:15.96, according to nj.milesplit.com.

In the 55-meter hurdles, Nalanie Clement took second place in 8.99 seconds and Nouseline Georges took fourth place in 9.37.

Clement took third place in the 200-meter dash in 26.44. Anaika Bazile placed sixth in the 55-meter dash in 7.74.

On the boys’ side, Cashieve Blair took second place in both the 200-meter dash in 22.41 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 50.35. Jaheim Burke took third place in the 55-meter dash in 8.25. The 4-x-400-meter relay team took fifth place in 3:36.87.