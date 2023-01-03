Irvington HS track teams give good efforts at SEC meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams posted good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

On the girls side, Nouseline Georges took first place in 9.18 seconds and Landy Roseme took eighth place in 10.48 in the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles. In the finals of the 55-meter hurdles, Roseme took seventh place in 10.46. Georges did not compete in the finals of that event.

Georges took third place in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 3.02 seconds. Melldjy Metellus took seventh place in the high jump at 4 feet, 3 inches. Carlendy Bertrand took seventh place in the 200-meter dash in 28.38.

On the boys side, Matthew Dessein took fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.25.