Irvington HS track teams give good efforts at the SEC

IRVNGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Saturday, May 14, at Newark Schools Stadium.

The girls team took sixth place overall. Senior Nalanie Clement took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 7.82 seconds. The 4×400 meter relay team took second place in 4:20.13. Senior Anaika Bazile took third place in the long jump at 16 feet, 7 ½ inches. Junior Peta Ann Nelson took third place in the javelin at 79 feet. Sophomore Nouseline Georges took third pace in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.79 seconds.

The boys team took seventh place overall. Senior Jaheim Burke took second place in the triple jump at 42-1 and fourth place in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.40. Senior Cashieve Blair took second place in the 400-meter dash in 48.99 and third place in both the 100-meter dash in 11.03 and the 200-meter dash in 22.15. Senior Zaheem Crawford-Patterson took third place in the high jump at 5-10. The 4×400 meter relay team took fourth place in 3:32.40.

The Essex County individual championships will be held Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Montclair High School’s Woodman Field.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre-Owens